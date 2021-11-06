Civic official held for remarks against Dalit health officer in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A civic official was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a Dalit health officer during a meeting here, police said on Saturday.

Praveen Kumar alias Peter was held in connection with the incident on Friday night, they said.

A case was registered on the complaint of health officer of Muzaffarnagar city board Dr Atul Kumar, who alleged that Kumar made offensive remarks on his caste and misbehaved with him during the board meeting on November 1.

