Civic official held for remarks against Dalit health officer in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A civic official was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a Dalit health officer during a meeting here, police said on Saturday.
Praveen Kumar alias Peter was held in connection with the incident on Friday night, they said.
A case was registered on the complaint of health officer of Muzaffarnagar city board Dr Atul Kumar, who alleged that Kumar made offensive remarks on his caste and misbehaved with him during the board meeting on November 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- Peter
- Dalit
- Atul Kumar
- Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Khatauli BJP MLA acquitted in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case
Biography tells story of controversial, influential Peter Thiel
Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies' actor Peter Scolari dies at 66
Putin invites Israeli PM Bennett to visit St. Petersburg
Russia's St. Petersburg goes into lockdown from Oct 30-Nov 7