Pentagon report confirms China intruded in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress asks PM Modi to withdraw clean chit

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the "clean chit" given to China that it has not intruded in Arunachal Pradesh since a report given by the Pentagon to the US Congress confirmed that the country has intruded 4.5 km within the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. The Congress spokesperson has further asked the Prime Minister to issue an apology and give a deadline to the country when the status quo ante of April 2020 would be restored across all our borders with China.

"According to the 152-page report Military and Security Developments involving the People's Republic of China 2021 given by the Pentagon to US Congress, it has been confirmed that China has intruded 4.5 km within Arunachal Pradesh's territory and has constructed a village," said Khera while addressing the media. "Today is the time PM Modi should take back the clean chit given to China that it has not intervened in Arunachal Pradesh. We need an apology from the Prime Minister for misleading the world that China has not entered the territory," he added.

"The Prime Minister must withdraw the clean chit and give a deadline to the country when the status quo ante of April 2020 will be restored across all our borders with China," he added. He said, "In June 2020, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao had written letters to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Foreign minister, and also raised the issue in parliament, warning the country about the transgression by China into Arunachal Pradesh."

"That clean chit is being used by China across the world. Because it has come by none other than the Prime Minister, China has been emboldened by this clean chit. Not just, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Ghogra, Depsang, Gogra Hot Springs, Daulat Beg Oldi, the PLA has also entered Uttarakhand," he added. Khera said, "According to the report, across the LAC they have constructed several villages and these are dual-purpose villages. These villages not only have a civilian population residing but also these villages will act as cantonments for the Chinese army. It has 101 structures, some of which are multistorey structures."

"All this is happening to protect the 'macho' image that has been created for PM Modi since 2013," he said hitting at the Prime Minister. (ANI)

