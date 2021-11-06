Man from Bihar with ganja being smuggled to Kerala by train arrested in Coimbatore
Coimbatore, Nov 6 (PTI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said they arrested a man from Bihar at a railway station here on Saturday on the charge of possessing ganja weighing 1.5 kg.
On a tip-off that the drug was being smuggled by train from North, RPF and its crime intelligence branch sleuths kept vigil at the station.
They spotted the man Bishesh Kumar Yadav in the Patna-Ernakulam train which arrived at 10.30 AM. A search yielded the ganja to be smuggled into Kerala, RPF sources said.
The confiscated ganja and the man, hailing from Katihar district of Bihar, were handed over to the Coimbatore district narcotics intelligence wing for further legal action, the sources said.
