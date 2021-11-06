Police interact with villagers of Naxal-affected areas in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga

Personnel of Lohardaga district police in Jharkhand interacted with residents of Naxal-affected villages on Saturday to strengthen community policing. The law enforcers gave an assurance to the villagers of Pakhar Banglapaat, Andhrapaat, and Pakharpaat that the government will take measures to address the problem of Naxalism, a police officer said. On the instructions of Superintendent of Police, Priyanka Meena, the district police force and personnel of small action team (SAT), led by Superintendent of Police (Operations ) Deepak Kumar Pandey, launched a massive search operation in the Naxal-affected areas and interacted with the villagers to get a feel of their problems. The policemen also distributed blankets among senior citizens, and clothes, school bags, instrument boxes among children.

In the course of the interaction, the police officer told villagers that their role was important as Left-wing extremism was a hindrance to development.

He advised them to be aware of their responsibilities and rights, and provide education to their children, the police officer said. The police officer appealed to Naxalites to shun violence and return to the mainstream of society or be ready to face consequences.

