Saudi air defences intercept and destroy drone launched toward Abha airport -SPA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 20:26 IST
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone targeting Abha International Airport in the southwestern part of the kingdom, the state news agency said on Saturday, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated against cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

