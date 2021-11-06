Army organises wrestling competition in J-K's Doda

A two-day wrestling competition was organised by the Army in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, attracting a big response from the locals, a defence spokesman said on Saturday. A total of 44 wrestlers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the 'Dangal' held at Chirala village on Friday and Saturday, the spokesman said.

He said the sporting event was part of an ongoing process of winning hearts and minds of the local population.

The village is located in a remote part of Doda district and it lacks adequate recreational and sporting facilities for the youth, he said.

Due to a steady decline in insurgency and growing peace in the area, the spokesman said local youth are now looking forward to participating in sports and leisure activities as it binds them together irrespective of their religion.

''It is imperative that youth get engaged in constructive activities to wean them away from separatist ideology and firmly bring them into the national mainstream through sporting activities,” the spokesman said.

Organising 'Dangal' competition for the youth of Chirala would help to win the goodwill of the villagers and promote sports in the region and youth empowerment, the spokesman said.

He said the bouts were played according to existing rules on a knockout basis. ''All the wrestlers participated with their true spirit of sportsmanship and displayed commendable skills and enthusiasm. Over 850 persons witnessed the event from several adjoining villages and township. The village youth were especially enthralled to see the sporting prowess displayed by renowned wrestlers,” the spokesman said.

Tehsildar (Bhella) Pervez Ahmad said it was a great initiative taken by the Army at Bhaderwah to promote sports in the region and would surely motivate the local youth to participate in sports at various levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)