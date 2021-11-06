Left Menu

FIR lodged in Rampur after man complains wife, in-laws celebrated Pakistan's victory in T20 WC match

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a man in Rampur against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, police said.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-11-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 20:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a man in Rampur against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, police said. "An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man," said Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police.

Complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match. The FIR has been filed in Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," reads the FIR. Investigation into the matter is going on. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

