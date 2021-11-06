Arab League delegation visits Beirut on Monday to address row with Gulf
Updated: 06-11-2021
A delegation from the Arab League will visit Beirut on Monday to address the current rift between Lebanon and Gulf states spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, an official source said on Saturday.
The delegation will be led by Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki, the source told Reuters.
