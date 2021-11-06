Delhi Police head constable receives bullet injury in the line of duty

A Delhi Police head constable received a bullet injury in the line of duty during a clash between two groups in Badarpur area of the city on Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, a team including head constable Giriraj reached the spot where some people gathered and clashed, responding to a PCR call around 1.40 am.

Someone from the gathering fired a bullet which hit Giriraj in his thigh. A civilian, identified as Rohit, also suffered an injury in his leg, the police said.

Giriraj was rushed to Apollo Hospital and his condition was stable. His statement was recorded and a case under relevant sections has been registered at Badarpur police station and the investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

It was found during the investigation that members of the warring groups were drunk.

Three people -- Sunny, Mahendra and Rajendra (all residents of Gautampuri) -- have been arrested and one country-made pistol and one live cartridge have been recovered at their instance, the officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place on a very narrow lane. The police team was well equipped, but did not retaliate due to the presence of women and children, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)