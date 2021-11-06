Left Menu

Nagpur man cheated of Rs 3.46 lakh with New Zealand job promise

They got Roy to transfer Rs 3.46 lakh into a bank account as processing fees. Roy approached police on October 28 after he suspected a fraud, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:01 IST
A 27-year-old man has been duped of Rs 3.46 lakh by three people who promised to get him a job in a construction firm in New Zealand, Nagpur police said on Saturday.

Victim Gautam Roy got a call from a person who introduced himself as Ramsay Ben after he uploaded his resume on a job portal, a Beltarodi police station official said.

''Ben got Roy to contact two people, identified as Wajiha Janki Bride and Elizabeth Hallam, for visa and other formalities.

