Nagpur man cheated of Rs 3.46 lakh with New Zealand job promise
They got Roy to transfer Rs 3.46 lakh into a bank account as processing fees. Roy approached police on October 28 after he suspected a fraud, he said.
A 27-year-old man has been duped of Rs 3.46 lakh by three people who promised to get him a job in a construction firm in New Zealand, Nagpur police said on Saturday.
Victim Gautam Roy got a call from a person who introduced himself as Ramsay Ben after he uploaded his resume on a job portal, a Beltarodi police station official said.
''Ben got Roy to contact two people, identified as Wajiha Janki Bride and Elizabeth Hallam, for visa and other formalities. They got Roy to transfer Rs 3.46 lakh into a bank account as processing fees. Roy approached police on October 28 after he suspected a fraud,'' he said.
