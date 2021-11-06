Left Menu

Girl raped by youth in UP's Mau, accused arrested

PTI | Mau(Up) | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:23 IST
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who took her to a sugarcane field here with the promise of giving her a toffee, police said on Saturday.

The girl was grazing goats along with her younger brother in a village under Kopaganj police station area on Friday evening when the 22-year-old man from a neighbouring village took her to a sugarcane field and allegedly raped her, police said.

The brother, who heard the cries of the girl, rushed home to inform the parents but by the time they could reach the spot, the culprit had fled and the victim was found lying in an unconscious state, police said.

Upon gaining consciousness, the family members took her to the police station and on the complaint of the victim's mother lodged an FIR.

On Friday night, the culprit was arrested, police said, adding that further investigations are on.

