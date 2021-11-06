Left Menu

Policeman emerges as main suspect in double murder case in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:27 IST
A policeman has emerged as the main suspect in indiscriminate firing that left two people dead and as many injured in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

Police raided multiple locations to arrest him along with another associate who is also a former policeman.

Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary were found dead and two others -- Babar Chowdhary and Parveen Kumar-- critically injured in Salehar area of Arnia in R S Pura on Friday following a shooting incident.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli immediately constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

After initial investigation, Constable Bhopinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his service rifle on the four people following a brawl over some issue, the officials said.

Singh was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq and both of them fled the scene after the shooting, they said, adding multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused who are on the run. The officials said Singh has been placed under suspension.

