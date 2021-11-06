Left Menu

Odisha Police finds the involvement of another woman in DRDO espionage case

The same amount was deposited in the SBI account of the accused at the banks Chandipur branch on April 19, Panda said.He said a crime branch team of Odisha Police will soon visit Mumbai for further investigation into the suspicious financial transactions of the accused.On September 13 and September 15, the police had arrested the five accused persons working at the ITR in Chandipur on the charge of having links with a foreign agent and supplying credible information to enemies.Earlier, it had found the involvement of a female operative, suspected to be from Pakistan, in the espionage case.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:50 IST
Odisha Police finds the involvement of another woman in DRDO espionage case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a new twist to the DRDO Integrated Test Range (ITR) espionage case, Odisha Police Saturday said it has found the involvement of another woman. Additional director general of crime branch, Sanjeev Panda said that during investigation it came to the fore that another woman based in Mumbai was also in touch with one of the accused in connection with the espionage case.

The woman had allegedly developed acquaintance with him by claiming that she belonged to Balasore, the native district of the accused.

It is, however, not clear whether she was the same woman who had honey-trapped the five accused and allegedly extracted information from them, the ADG said.

The second woman told the accused person that she hails from Balasore and works in Dubai. She also asked him to give her Rs 40,000 and promised to return the sum.

The accused had deposited the amount in two instalments on April 18 this year in two different bank accounts in Mumbai. The same amount was deposited in the SBI account of the accused at the bank's Chandipur branch on April 19, Panda said.

He said a crime branch team of Odisha Police will soon visit Mumbai for further investigation into the suspicious financial transactions of the accused.

On September 13 and September 15, the police had arrested the five accused persons working at the ITR in Chandipur on the charge of having links with a foreign agent and supplying credible information to enemies.

Earlier, it had found the involvement of a female operative, suspected to be from Pakistan, in the espionage case. The police had confirmed that this woman had sent Rs 38000 to one of the accused from a bank in Dubai in two tranches for information on the ITR, from where defence missiles are test-launched. She had used a London SIM card to call the accused persons from Islamabad under different names.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court; Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021