Left Menu

Bangladeshi cattle lifter lynched

A Bangladeshi cattle lifter was lynched by villagers at Kamalnagar, a border village in Tripuras Sipahijala district on Saturday, police said.The cattle lifter was lynched when he along with a group entered the house of a villager at about 1.30 AM on Saturday and attacked him with sharp knives when he put up a resistance, the police said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:22 IST
Bangladeshi cattle lifter lynched
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi cattle lifter was lynched by villagers at Kamalnagar, a border village in Tripura's Sipahijala district on Saturday, police said.

The cattle lifter was lynched when he along with a group entered the house of a villager at about 1.30 AM on Saturday and attacked him with sharp knives when he put up a resistance, the police said. When the house owner raised an alarm the villagers caught hold of one of the cattle lifters and beat him to death. The rest managed to escape, the officer-in-charge of Sonamura police station, Nandalal Das told reporters.

The man's body was later recovered by the police and kept in a morgue at Sonamura town. Police said that cattle lifting is frequent in the border village, where five such incidents took place in the past two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on court; Tennis-Switzerland set up Billie Jean King Cup final with Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka hints at return with photos of her back on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021