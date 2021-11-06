Bangladeshi cattle lifter lynched

A Bangladeshi cattle lifter was lynched by villagers at Kamalnagar, a border village in Tripura's Sipahijala district on Saturday, police said.

The cattle lifter was lynched when he along with a group entered the house of a villager at about 1.30 AM on Saturday and attacked him with sharp knives when he put up a resistance, the police said. When the house owner raised an alarm the villagers caught hold of one of the cattle lifters and beat him to death. The rest managed to escape, the officer-in-charge of Sonamura police station, Nandalal Das told reporters.

The man's body was later recovered by the police and kept in a morgue at Sonamura town. Police said that cattle lifting is frequent in the border village, where five such incidents took place in the past two months.

