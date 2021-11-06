U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:27 IST
A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule.
The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on Jan 4.
