Jhiram valley naxal attack: commission submits report to C'garh governor

The commission appointed to probe the May 2013 attack by naxals in Jhiram valley in which several Congress leaders were killed submitted its report to Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey on Satruday.

The Jhiram Ghati Inquiry Commission's secretary and registrar (judicial) of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Santosh Kumar Tiwari, handed over the report to the governor, said an official.

The report runs into 4,184 pages divided into ten volumes, he said.

The commission, headed by former Chhattisgarh High Court judge Prashant Kumar Mishra, was constituted on May 28, 2013.

Justice Mishra is now the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Notably, the current Congress government in Chhattisgarh in January 2019 set up a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Jhiram valley incident. Naxals attacked a convoy of Congress leaders during the party's `Parivartan Rally' campaign in the Jhiram valley in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on May 25, 2013, killing 29 people including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.