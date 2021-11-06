Teacher of reputed city school found unconscious, hospital declares him dead

A teacher of a reputed English medium convent school in the city was found lying unconscious from inside a room of a building in Elliot Road in the central part of the city on Saturday morning, a police official said. Christopher Randolph Allen Spenche (54) was found in an unconscious state in the ground floor of a three-storied residential building on Elliot Road, the official said.

He was declared brought dead when taken to SSKM Hospital. ''We have not recovered any suicide note from the place where his body was found. A probe into the incident has been launched,'' the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)