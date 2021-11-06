T20 WC Scoreboard: England vs South Africa

England Innings: Jason Roy retired hurt 20 Jos Buttler c Bavuma b Nortje 26 Moeen Ali c Miller b Shamsi 37 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Shamsi 1 Dawid Malan c Rabada b Pretorius 33 Liam Livingstone c Miller b Pretorius 28 Eoin Morgan c Maharaj b Rabada 17 Chris Woakes c Nortje b Rabada 7 Chris Jordan c Miller b Rabada 0 Adil Rashid not out 2 Mark Wood not out 1 Extras: (LB-2 NB-2 W-3) 7 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1/58 2/59 3/110 4/145 5/165 6/176 7/176 8/176 Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 3-0-23-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-34-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-48-3, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-24-2, Aiden Markram 2-0-18-0, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-30-2.

