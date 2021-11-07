Left Menu

Libya's ruling council says FM suspended, barred from travel

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-11-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 03:46 IST
Libya's ruling council says FM suspended, barred from travel
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libya's ruling presidential council said on Saturday that it suspended the county's chief diplomat, accusing her of not coordinating foreign policy with the council.

The three-member body, which serves as Libya's president, also barred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from travelling abroad pending an investigation into what it described as monopolisation of foreign policy, according to a decree by the council.

A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate the circumstances behind the decision.

There was also no immediate comment from the minister.

Saturday's decision came more than six weeks before planned elections and a few days ahead of an international conference in the French capital to push for holding elections as scheduled on December 24.

The vote still faces other challenges, including unresolved issues over the country's election laws and occasional fighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country's east and west and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.

Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. He was captured and killed by an armed group two months later.

The oil-rich country was for years split between rival governments, one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country. Each side is backed by different foreign powers and militias.

The interim government now in charge was appointed in February after months of UN-backed negotiations to lead the country through elections. It includes the presidential council and a cabinet of ministers that runs day-to-day affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021