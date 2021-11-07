Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt - Iraq military

A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. It provided no further detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)