Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt - Iraq military
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-11-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 05:48 IST
A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.
A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. It provided no further detail.
