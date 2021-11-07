Left Menu

Rains lash Chennai, two reservoirs to be opened; flood alert sounded

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 09:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight and it continues, with waterlogging all around and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened.

Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rainwater, authorities here announced.

Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations. From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since the night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

