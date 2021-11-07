Left Menu

Maha: Man dies after falling from fort in Palghar

A 33-year-old man died after falling from a fort in Maharashtras Palghar district where he had gone with his friends on an expedition, police said on Sunday. After being alerted, local firemen and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, he said. The body was later sent for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

A 33-year-old man died after falling from a fort in Maharashtra's Palghar district where he had gone with his friends on an expedition, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday at Kaldurg Fort which is located on a hill, an official from Palghar police station said.

The victim, identified as Omkar Bhatawdekar, had gone along with five others to visit the fort.

While they were climbing the structure, the victim slipped and fell from a height at around 11.15 am, the official said. After being alerted, local firemen and police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, he said. The body was later sent for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

