Man arrested for supplying ganja to jail inmates in Jharkhand
A man was arrested in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly supplying ganja to jail inmates, police said on Sunday.
Brajkishore Singh, a Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel, allegedly supplied ganja to inmates of Ghaghidih Central Jail, they said.
Police said 30 grams of narcotics were found in his possession.
A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the arrest was made on Saturday, they said.
He was caught with the drugs during a routine inspection, Parsudih police station officer-in-charge Vimal Kindo said.
