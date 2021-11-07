Left Menu

Man arrested for supplying ganja to jail inmates in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:07 IST
Man arrested for supplying ganja to jail inmates in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly supplying ganja to jail inmates, police said on Sunday.

Brajkishore Singh, a Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel, allegedly supplied ganja to inmates of Ghaghidih Central Jail, they said.

Police said 30 grams of narcotics were found in his possession.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the arrest was made on Saturday, they said.

He was caught with the drugs during a routine inspection, Parsudih police station officer-in-charge Vimal Kindo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021