Iranian top security official Shamkhani condemns attack on Iraqi PM
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:29 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, condemned on Sunday an attack on Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, calling it "a new sedition".
"The attempt ... is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think-tanks," he said on Twitter, without giving further details.
