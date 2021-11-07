CCB Economic Offences Wing busts ponzi scheme in Karnataka
The CCB Economic Offences Wing has busted a ponzi scheme promising more than 20 percent returns in HSR Layout area.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:40 IST
Further investigations are underway, according to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police. (ANI)
