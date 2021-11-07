Qatar tax authority not considering income tax -state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar's General Tax Authority does not intend to introduce an income tax, the state news agency reported on Sunday, citing the authority's head.
A value-added tax is still in the legislative process, the agency said.
Also Read: Taliban-appointed top diplomat, head of US Mission to Afghanistan meet in Qatar: Kabul
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
Advertisement