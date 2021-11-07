Left Menu

Punjab govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:55 IST
Punjab govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Congress-led government in Punjab on Sunday lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel making them cheaper by Rs 10 per liter and Rs 5 per liter in the state.

The new rates will be effective from midnight.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting.

''We are reducing petrol rate by Rs 10 per liter and diesel rate by Rs 5 per liter from midnight,'' said Channi.

Currently, the petrol and diesel rates in Punjab are Rs 106.20 and Rs 89.83 per liter respectively.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party had been demanding the state government to reduce fuel tax to provide relief to consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021