Maha: 80-year-old woman found murdered in Palghar flat
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
An 80-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Nalasopara in Palghar district, following which a murder case was registered, an official said on Sunday.
Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station said the body of Vaki Shivsagar, who lived alone in her flat in Laxmi Puri, was found on Saturday afternoon.
''Some unidentified person entered the house and bludgeoned her to death. Efforts are on to nab the culprit,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- Vaki Shivsagar
- Nalasopara
- Laxmi Puri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indigenous crop cultivation experiment underway in Maha's Palghar
Maharashtra: Non-cognizable offence registered against Prabhakar Sail by Palghar Police
Non-cognisable offence against NCB witness Sail as Palghar man accuses him of erroneously circulating his photo
Maha: District official caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe from colleague in Palghar
CRZ-mangroves: HC permits construction of passenger jetties in Palghar, Thane