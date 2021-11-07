Left Menu

Maha: 80-year-old woman found murdered in Palghar flat

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:57 IST
Maha: 80-year-old woman found murdered in Palghar flat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 80-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Nalasopara in Palghar district, following which a murder case was registered, an official said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station said the body of Vaki Shivsagar, who lived alone in her flat in Laxmi Puri, was found on Saturday afternoon.

''Some unidentified person entered the house and bludgeoned her to death. Efforts are on to nab the culprit,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

