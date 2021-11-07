Youth killed by intoxicated men in Delhi; arrested

A 22-year-old man was killed while his friend sustained severe injuries after four men, who were under the influence of alcohol, hit them with bricks following a brawl in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The deceased is Ankit Jaiswal, a resident of Delhi's Nathu Colony. He was a student and also used to repair air-conditioners and refrigerators. His injured friend Anand Kumar Jha, 20, is a resident of Burari in North Delhi and works as a building contractor. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital in Burari and is out of danger, police said. The accused have been arrested, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of November 4 and 5 when Jaiswal and Jha were together enjoying a motorcycle ride on Diwali night, police said.

According to the police, when the duo reached the IP colony in the Swaroop Nagar area, four inebriated men stopped them and picked up a fight in a bid to loot. The gang then pushed the duo off their motorcycle, hit them with bricks, and snatched their mobile phones before fleeing, leaving the two in an unconscious state, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, ''At 2.52 am on November 5, our team received a call from the Police Control Room (PCR) about a quarrel in IP colony, Swaroop Nagar. When our PCR van reached the spot, a person was found in an unconscious state and he was taken to BJRM Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. ''Another person, who also sustained injuries, was admitted in Sant Hospital in north Delhi's Burari and is currently out of danger,'' he said.

Based on Jha's statement, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the DCP said.

''After scanning through several CCTV cameras and local inquiry, we arrested all the four accused -- Nikhil Pal, Vijay, Shushil, and Ashok. Their blood-stained clothes and one of the looted mobile phones of the injured were recovered at the instance of accused Sushil,'' Yadav said.

All the four accused, including two history-sheeters, have been sent to judicial custody. Sushil was involved in a 2009 case of an attempt to murder in Adarsh Nagar while Vijay was involved in a 2014 case of an attempt to murder, Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)