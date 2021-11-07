UP 112 responded to over 29,000 emergency calls on Diwali

Uttar Pradesh's emergency 112 services responded to over 29,000 calls on Diwali -- an average of 20 cases per minute, according to police data.

Almost every fifth call on 112 was related to fire or a medical emergency, the data showed.

Altogether, 29,285 calls were made on 112 on November 4 across the state, up from a daily average of around 17,000 calls, the figures showed.

Of these, 5,151 calls were related to fire and medical emergencies, while the rest concerned policing matters, according to the data.

In police-related matters, 17,905 emergency calls were received on 112 on November 3 (Chhoti Diwali), the data showed.

''As many as 32,000 personnel and 4,500 police response vehicles (PRVs) were deployed across Uttar Pradesh during Diwali,'' Additional Director General of Police (112) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

On the day of Diwali, 4,748 citizens sought medical assistance while 403 called UP-112 for the fire brigade, according to official figures.

''On the occasion of the festival, the officers and personnel of UP-112 not only worked to maintain law and order but also saved lives by responding to emergencies,'' Singh said. ''Several officers and personnel also brought smiles on the faces of the poor and needy people by distributing sweets to them. In many districts of the state, including Lucknow, PRV personnel shared the joys of the festival with the orphan children,'' the ADG added.

UP 112 is an integrated emergency response support system for people in need of police, fire, ambulance, etc. Launched two years ago, 112 replaced the separate helpline numbers of police (100), fire (101), and ambulance (102).

