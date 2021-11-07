Left Menu

Five cops booked for assaulting colleague in Udaipur

Head constable Manoj Meena filed a case against the five policemen -- head constable Jagdish Menaria and constables Nandkishore, Harikishan, Achlaram and Kailash Bishnoi -- alleging that they thrashed and stripped him at his residence on Wednesday night, police said. Meena alleged that the accused policemen were under the influence of alcohol when they barged into his house.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 15:32 IST
Five cops booked for assaulting colleague in Udaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Four constables and a head constable were shunted to police lines for allegedly beating up and stripping a colleague in Udaipur, police said on Sunday. Head constable Manoj Meena filed a case against the five policemen -- head constable Jagdish Menaria and constables Nandkishore, Harikishan, Achlaram and Kailash Bishnoi -- alleging that they thrashed and stripped him at his residence on Wednesday night, police said. He also alleged that he was forced to dance by the accused policemen. He further said when he tried to go to the police station, they threatened him and did not allow him to go. He somehow reached the police station and gave a written complaint following which the case was registered. All of them were posted in the Pratap Nagar Police Station. Meena alleged that the accused policemen were under the influence of alcohol when they barged into his house. The reason for their act is not revealed.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Swaroop ordered an investigation and sent the accused to police lines on Thursday. Meanwhile, a senior police official said all the six policemen were sitting together in the residential quarters of Meena where a verbal spat broke out between them after which the FIR was registered. ''The matter is being probed to ascertain more facts,'' the officer said.

PTI SDA CJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021