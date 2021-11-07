Left Menu

Maha: Over Rs 7 lakh looted from senior citizen's home

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 17:02 IST
Maha: Over Rs 7 lakh looted from senior citizen's home
A 76-year-old woman was robbed of Rs 7.37 lakh in cash and gold allegedly by her residential complex watchman and three others, police in Ulhasnagar in Thane district said on Sunday.

The accused entered the Ulhasnagar Camp Number 3 home of the senior citizen on Friday afternoon when she was alone and looted Rs 4.60 lakh cash and jewellery, totaling Rs 7.37 lakh, after gagging her, said police PRO Jaimala Wasave.

''One of the accused is her building watchman, identified as Deepak Khadaka. A hunt is on to nab the four accused,'' the official said.

