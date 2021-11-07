Customer runs away with ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh from jewellery shop
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A customer ran away with a box of ornaments from a jewellery shop here, police said Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday at Bhagat Singh market that falls under Kotwali police station area, they said.
A person went to Ramkumar Jewellers and fled with a box carrying ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh, they said.
Police are searching for the accused on the bases of CCTV footage Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
