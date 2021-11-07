T20 WC Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Afghanistan
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:45 IST
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill b Rashid Khan 28 Daryl Mitchell c Shahzad b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 Kane Williamson not out 40 Devon Conway not out 36 Extras: (LB-2 W-2) 4 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.1 overs) 125 Fall of wickets: 1/26 2/57 Mohammad Nabi 4-0-26-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-31-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-0-16-0, Hamid Hassan 3-0-14-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-27-1, Gulbadin Naib 1.1-0-9-0.
