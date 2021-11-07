Militants hurl grenade at security forces party in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:11 IST
Militants hurled a grenade towards a security forces party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident. ''At 6:25 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon 18 Bn CRPF party at Nehama chowk in district Kulgam which exploded on the roadside,'' a police official said.
Further details were awaited.
