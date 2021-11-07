Gold worth Rs 90.17 lakh seized, plane passenger arrested in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI): Over 2 kg of gold worth Rs 90.17 lakh was seized and an air passenger who arrived here from Abu Dhabi on Sunday was arrested in this connection, the Customs authorities said.

Acting on inputs that the precious metal was being smuggled into India, the sleuths intercepted the passenger in the morning and seized the gold concealed in his luggage.

He was arrested and the metal confiscated under the Customs Act, 1962. An investigation is on, a press release said.

