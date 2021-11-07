Militant arrested from hospital in J-K’s Shopian
- Country:
- India
A militant of The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested from a hospital in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
Police came to know that an active TRF militant, identified as Sohail Ahmad Lone of Hermain area of Shopian, was in the district hospital undergoing treatment, a police official said.
''He was taken into custody and has been admitted at SMHS hospital Srinagar in a critical condition,'' the official said.
He said the militant has a bullet wound on the neck.
Police is verifying the cause of the injury, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- district hospital
- Kashmir
- The Resistance Front
- Shopian
- Sohail Ahmad
ALSO READ
Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir, Ladakh; heavy rains in plains
Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway; Mughal Road closed after first snowfall
One shot dead, another injured following scuffle in Jammu
Jammu Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rains
Shah reviews security situation, counter-terrorism measures in Kashmir