Maoist leader Murukeshan arrested, handed over to NIA

Maoist leader Murukeshan, wanted in a case related to weapons training at Edakkara in Kerala in 2017, was arrested on Sunday and handed over to the National Investigation Agency, police said.He was apprehended during a raid, based on a tip off, they said.He is an accused in the 2017 Edakkara case registered by the NIA . Two others were also taken into custody along with him, but they do not have any Maoist connection, police said.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:37 IST
He was apprehended during a raid, based on a tip off, they said.

''He is an accused in the 2017 Edakkara case registered by the NIA . He was known by various aliases, including Gautham and Murukeshan. The NIA will conduct further interrogation and investigation,'' Kannur city police commissioner R Illango told the media.

Police said he was also a messenger for various Maoists groups. Two others were also taken into custody along with him, but they do not have any Maoist connection, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

