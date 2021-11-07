India condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

India on Sunday strongly condemned an assassination attempt using armed drones on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and said terrorism and violence have no place in any civilised society.

Kadhimi survived the attack early on Sunday. Drones laden with explosives were used to target his residence inside Baghdad's high-security Green Zone area.

''We strongly condemn the assassination attempt by drone attack today morning on the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''Terrorism and violence have no place in any civilised society. They cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Iraq,'' he said.

According to reports, six of Prime Minister Kadhimi's security guards were injured in the attack.

''We express our concerns for the casualties caused by the attack and reiterate our support for the democratic process in Iraq,'' Bagchi said, responding to media queries on the assassination attempt.

