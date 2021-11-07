Left Menu

Bodies of man, woman found in MP well

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were found in a well in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district, police said on Sunday.The bodies were fished out from a well in Partala village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the couple has been identified as Nilesh Sahu and Pooja Patel, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rural Apurva Killedar.The womans family had lodged a missing complaint on November 3. The bodies do not have injury marks.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:42 IST
The bodies of a 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were found in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Sunday.

The bodies were fished out from a well in Partala village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the couple has been identified as Nilesh Sahu and Pooja Patel, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Apurva Killedar.

''The woman's family had lodged a missing complaint on November 3. The man may be a vegetable vendor, as per initial probe. The bodies do not have injury marks. The two were unmarried and may have been in a relationship,'' he said.

A probe is underway to find out if the two died by suicide or were murdered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

