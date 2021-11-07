NIA conducts searches in extortion, disruption of govt works in Jharkhand

The NIA has conducted searches at two premises of an accused in connection with conspiracy and commission of terrorist acts for extortion and disruption of government works in Jharkhand's Latehar, an official said on Sunday.

The searches were carried out at the premises of the accused in village Bundu in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)in March in connection with the conspiracy and commission of terrorist acts for extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar, Jharkhand, the NIA official said.

The accused were the associates of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang, and had carried out arson of five vehicles at Tetariyakhad Colliery in December last year, causing injuries to four civilians, he said.

The searches conducted at the residential premises of the arrested and the absconding accused persons led to the recovery of digital devices and other incriminating documents, which were seized, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

