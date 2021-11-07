Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:01 IST
Farmers continue sit-in outside Narnaund police station in Haryana demanding withdrawal of FIR
New Delhi, Nov 7 ( PTI) Farmers' protest outside Narnaund police station in Haryana to demand withdrawal of an FIR filed against two farmers continued for the second day on Sunday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

The umbrella body of farmer unions, in a statement, said if the matter was not resolved on Sunday, they would gherao the Hansi SP office on Monday.

The windshield of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest over his visit to Haryana's Hisar on Friday.

A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra's route in Narnaund, according to the police.

''The police had filed an FIR and arrested two farmers for showing black flag to BJP MP Jangra. While the farmers were released on a personal bond, the case against them continues,'' the body said in the statement.

The SKM said one farmer, Kuldeep Singh Rana, got seriously injured in the incident, and is still fighting for his life at the Jindal Hospital. The 40-year-old owns a very small tract of land.

''Farmers are demanding that the case against the farmers be taken back, and another case be filed for the injury suffered by Kuldeep Singh Rana. Farmers have announced that if the matter is not resolved by Sunday, they will gherao the Hansi SP office from tomorrow,'' it said.

Meanwhile, farmers in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh will hold a protest against the state government at Jari Mandi on November 9.

Apart from the demand for dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmers' demands include paddy procurement at Rs 1,940 per quintal.

