Bengal: Bomb explodes in house, portion of tin roof blown off

PTI | Malda | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:07 IST
A portion of the tin roof of a house was blown off in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday after a bomb exploded in it, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blast that took place in Asliatola village under Motiharpur gram panchayat in the afternoon, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Chanchal, Shuvendu Mandal, said.

The owner of the house, Rousnara Bibi, said the bomb was either hurled from outside or planted inside the house without her and her husband's knowledge.

She said she had fainted after the explosion and was unable to hear anything for some time after regaining consciousness.

The police are questioning the occupants of the house, the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

