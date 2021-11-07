Left Menu

Special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha extended by one day

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:11 IST
Special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha extended by one day
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday decided to extend the special session of Vidhan Sabha by one day.

Earlier, the session of the Punjab Assembly had been called for a day on November 8.

With the cabinet decision, the second day of the session will be held on November 11.

“Keeping in view multifarious legislative business/obligations, the Cabinet decided to extend the 16th Special Session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha by another day on November 11 (Thursday),” an official statement said.

“Resultantly, now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11,” it said.

Last month, the Cabinet had approved summoning of the special session of Vidhan Sabha to oppose the Centre's notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border and the Centre's three farm laws.

According to an official programme of the business to be transacted in the session, there will be obituary references on November 8.

Three will be “off-days” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, the matter pertaining to opposing the Centre's notification to extend the BSF jurisdiction and legislation business will be taken up.

The Union government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

All political parties except the BJP last month had decided to reject the Centre's notification of extending the jurisdiction of the BSF by calling a special session of the Punjab Assembly.

At that time, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also said that the Centre's three “black” laws on farming would also be rejected in the assembly session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021