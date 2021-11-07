Left Menu

NIA arrests underground Naxal in Edakkara Maoist case of Kerala

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an underground Naxal in the Edakkara Maoist case of Kerala for his participation in the arms training camp of CPI (Maoist) in 2016 and for supporting and furthering activities of the group. The 32-year-old Naxal, R. Ragavendran alias Vinod Kumar, is a resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

"NIA arrested an accused R. Ragavendran alias Vinod Kumar alias Ravi Murukesh for his participation in the arms training camp of CPI (Maoist) in 2016, and supporting and furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist)," said the NIA. The case was originally registered on September 30, 2017, by Edakkara police station, Malappuram in Kerala and was re-registered by the NIA on August 20 this year relating to the conduct of training camp, including arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations of formation day of CPI (Maoist) in September 2016 in Nilambur forest, and engaging in anti-national activities threatening the unity, integrity and security of India.

Nine accused persons have been arrested till now in this case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

