NIA raids 2 places in Jharkhand over case of extortion, disruption of govt works

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations in Jharkhand's Latehar district in connection with a case of extortion and disruption of government works, the agency said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations in Jharkhand's Latehar district in connection with a case of extortion and disruption of government works, the agency said on Sunday. The NIA sleuths conducted searches on Saturday at two premises of the accused in village Bundu in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

The searches conducted at the residential premises of the arrested and absconding accused persons had led to the recovery of digital devices and other incriminating documents, which were seized, said the agency. A case was registered by the NIA on March 4 this year in connection with conspiracy and commission of terrorist acts for extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar, Jharkhand.

The accused persons were associates of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu Gang and had carried out arson of five vehicles at Tetariyakhad Colliery on December 18 last year and caused injuries to four civilians, the anti-terror agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

