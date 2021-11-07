Left Menu

NIA arrests Maoist for furthering activities of CPI(Maoist)

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:30 IST
The NIA on Sunday arrested a Maoist for his alleged participation in the arms training camp of the CPI(Maoist) in 2016 and supporting and furthering the activities of the outlawed organisation, an official said.

R Ragavendran, 32, is a resident of Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case, registered in September 2017 in Malappuram, Kerala, relates to the conduct of a training camp, including arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations of the formation day of CPI(Maoist) in September 2016 in Nilambur forest and engaging in anti-national activities threatening the unity, integrity and security of India, he said.

Nine accused have been arrested till now in this case, the NIA official said, adding further investigation continues.

