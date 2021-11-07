Left Menu

Migrant worker posing as doctor arrested

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant worker from West Bengal who was treating others like him by posing as a doctor has been arrested from here, police said on Sunday.

Sabeer Islam (34) from Murshidabad in West Bengal was working as a fake doctor out of a room in a colony at Marampilly in the city, police said in a release.

It said that he used to give injections, pills and IV drips to many migrant workers.

He had given a pill and an IV drip to an Assamese woman after taking Rs 1,000 'fees' from her and she had fainted shortly after receiving the treatment, according to a tip off received by police, the release said.

A team was constituted and after an initial investigation reached the room and caught him red-handed, police said.

A stethoscope, syringes, pills and a blood pressure measuring apparatus were recovered from the room, it said.

