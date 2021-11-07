Constable injured in militant attack in Srinagar

A policeman sustained severe injuries after he was shot at by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said.

He identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, they said.

''At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo,'' the officials said.

They said the cop was critically injured and has been shifted to the SMHS hospital here for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

