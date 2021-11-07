Cyclothon to spread awareness on physical, mental fitness flagged from Kochi naval base

A cyclothon, aimed at spreading awareness about physical and mental fitness, was flagged off from the naval base here on Sunday.

The cyclothon, held to commemorate the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign, comprised a 75 kilometre and an 8 kilometre event, a Ministry of Defence release said.

The 75-km event had 31 participants and was flagged off by Commodore V B Bellary the Commanding Officer of INS Garuda and the 8 km 'Cycling for Fun' event -- which saw over 200 cyclists -- was flagged off by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command at Kochi, it said.

''Personnel of different age groups comprising officers, sailors, Defence civilians and their families from various units under Southern Naval Command took part in the cyclothon. The event was also utilised to spread the importance of mental and physical fitness in daily life,'' the release said.

