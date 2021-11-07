Left Menu

Cyclothon to spread awareness on physical, mental fitness flagged from Kochi naval base

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:06 IST
Cyclothon to spread awareness on physical, mental fitness flagged from Kochi naval base
  • Country:
  • India

A cyclothon, aimed at spreading awareness about physical and mental fitness, was flagged off from the naval base here on Sunday.

The cyclothon, held to commemorate the 'Fit India Safe India' campaign, comprised a 75 kilometre and an 8 kilometre event, a Ministry of Defence release said.

The 75-km event had 31 participants and was flagged off by Commodore V B Bellary the Commanding Officer of INS Garuda and the 8 km 'Cycling for Fun' event -- which saw over 200 cyclists -- was flagged off by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command at Kochi, it said.

''Personnel of different age groups comprising officers, sailors, Defence civilians and their families from various units under Southern Naval Command took part in the cyclothon. The event was also utilised to spread the importance of mental and physical fitness in daily life,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021